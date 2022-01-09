Held valley receives heavy snowfall, flight operations disrupted

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, most places in Kashmir Valley witnessed heavy snowfall on Saturday morning as the authorities issued an alert for avalanche-prone areas of it.

The Met department had predicted that the in-tensity of Snowfall and rainfall in parts of IIOJK are likely to increase today.

Due to heavy snowfall in the area, all operations at the Srinagar Airport have been delayed. Srinagar Airport issued the notification on Saturday stating that all flights and services were delayed as contin-ued snowfall has reduced the visibility at the airport.

Landslides triggered by incessant rain blocked the Srinagar-Jammu highway, the only surface link of the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the world, leaving at least 3,000 vehicles stranded. As per me-dia reports, the traffic officials said over 1,000 vehi-cles were cleared from Srinagar to Jammu on Friday after which landslides and shooting stones at multi-ple places in Ramban district in Jammu region again blocked the highway.—KMS