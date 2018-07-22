Held rally in Bannu despite threats to life: Imran Khan

KARACHI : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan on Sunday announced to remove veil from ‘foreign critters’ during rally in Karachi.

He was talking to media in Karachi.

Khan went on to say that the foreign critters have made an evil nexus with local mafia.

Responding to a question on terror threat, Khan stated that he held rallies in terror-stricken Bannu and Kirk despite threats to his life. Khan revealed that he was informed by the officials of the law enforcement agencies about threats to his life.

On a question about pre-poll rigging, Khan dismissed the claims of the political rivals while stating that July 25 [Election Day] is time to change the Pakistan.

Khan urged Sindh Police to facilitate masses ahead of General Elections 2018.

