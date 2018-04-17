Held for getting gunny bags fraudulently

Multan

A man was held allegedly for trying to get gunny bags illegally at Basti Malook wheat procurement center here on Monday. According to police, Assistant Commissioner Sadar, Kashif Dogar during his visit to the wheat procurement center found Sharafat with over 50 national identity cards of different farmers along with fake applications to get gunny bags for his own business.

The Assistant Commissioner handed him over to the Basti Malook police. The police registered a case against the accused.

Meanwhile, the food department has started receiving applications from wheat growers here on Monday for issuance of bardana (gunny bags) to procure 504,000 metric tons wheat from the district.

A spokesman of the department said all arrangements were completed to start wheat procurement campaign from April 24.—APP