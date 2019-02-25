HEJ Research Institute receives samples of food poisoning victims

Staff Reporter

Karachi University’s Hussain Ebrahim Jamal (HEJ) Research Institute of Chemistry has received samples of the six people died in an alleged food poisoning incident in Karachi on Sunday.

A spokesman of Hussain Ebrahim Jamal research institute, Shakeel Ahmed, has said that the institute has received the samples collected by the Sindh Food Authority (SFA).

A team of Hussain Ebrahim Jamal institute had monitored the process of collection of samples from the guest house, where the deceased were staying.

The samples have been sent to three different laboratories for chemical analysis, the spokesman said.

The final report about the incident will be prepared in view of the chemical analysis report and postmortem reports.

The cause of death of the six deceased will be determined after a final medical report, sources said.

Six people of a family including five children were died of suspected food poisoning in Karachi.

The six people reportedly consumed biryani from a known restaurant died in a suspected food poisoning incident. The victims were admitted to the hospital in a critical condition on February 21.

All of them had reportedly eaten biryani from a restaurant near their hotel.

