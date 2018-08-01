Heirs block KKH to protest youth killing

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Sole brother to nine sisters was brutally killed at adjoining rural locality of Abbottabad city known as Bandi Maira, falling in the jurisdiction of Police Station Bagnotar, however, soon after the occurrence took place all the victim’s heirs converged at Chowk Fawara along with deceased dead body and blocked Kara Koram Highway (KKH) for many hours on Tuesday.

According to details, Asif son of Jahandad, resident of Bandi Maira was on his way to home when the assailants were ambush on his way have opened indiscriminate fire on him in a broad day light.

Soon after deriving such event’s information the inmates/relatives of the victim reached on the spot, and tried to yield him medical aid at nearby District Headquarters Hospital but the victim succumbed to death because of grievous injuries before receiving necessary medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the heirs of the deceased claimed that assailant/ accused involved in such murder, Sajid alias Khan had already committed another heinous offence of murder but the local police was found lagging behind to arrest the aforesaid culprit intentionally.

