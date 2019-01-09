Heimtextil 2019 kicks off, 222 Pakistani exhibitors participating in global show

Observer Report

Frankfurt

Heimtextil observed a strong increase in the number of exhibitors and visitors from around the world. Heimtextil started with a clear increase in number of global buyers and exhibitors who displayed new and high quality products. Heimtextil in Frankfurt is by far the most international event of its kind with buyers from all over the world. The first trade fair of the year for its sector, it is a climate and trend barometer for the new business year.

This year, 2,908 exhibitors (final figure to be released) from 65 countries exhibited with increase in number of visitors each day.

From Pakistan, 222 exhibitors are participating directly as well as through Trade Development Authority of Pakistan.

Those exhibitors that are participating under the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) pavilion are present in halls 10.0 and 10.3 and that’s making Pakistan the 4th largest country at the show after Germany, China and India. Pakistani exhibitors are highly excited by the show outcome and looking forward to get good number of orders from this edition of Heimtextil.

Khuwaja Khurram Naeem – Pakistan Commercial Counselor in Germany is also attending to facilitate Pakistani exhibitors. Arif Ahsan Malik, Chairman of All Pakistan Bedsheets and Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) and CEO of Al-Ghani International shared his views on the first day of Heimtextil and said that Heimtexil is one of the biggest fair of the world for Home textile.65% of the Pakistan’s economy is based on textile sector, in which main contribution is of home textile. Through this fair we get an opportunity to deal with new customers, discuss with our existing customers and share prices with them.

Almost 90% of the home textile whether in shape of exhibitor or visitor all meet at this platform. Shaiq Jawed Managing Director of J.K. Group of Companies said that,” We are exhibiting in Heimtextil for 20 years. It’s a first day of the fair and the start is really good.

The stand we get here is very good.

We are very happy with the services. We are expecting to get more orders in all days and I would like to wish all the exhibitors a good luck for the rest of the days” Home textiles are Pakistan’s strongest textile products. Hall 10 which has exhibitors of bed sheets, towels and kitchen linen from Asia.

Pakistan companies can be found in all levels of Hall 10. Premium exhibitors like AlKaram, Gul Ahmed, Kamal, and Sapphire can be found in hall 10.2. Over 800 trade visitors from Pakistan are attending Heimtextil Frankfurt 2019.

A major spotlight of the show is the student’s delegation consisting of over 20 students from Asian Institute of Fashion Design and over 30 students from Textile Institute of Pakistan, which are the leading Textile Institutes of Pakistan. They have the opportunity to meet with the global manufacturers of textile and explore the international textile trends.

