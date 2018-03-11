Hedge funds suffer losses as market volatility proves ‘episodic’

New York

Some big-name hedge funds are suffering losses even after getting what many in the industry have been asking for: more volatility. It just wasn’t the right kind.

February was marked by a massive market sell-off early in the month, a change from the years of calm that some managers blamed for lacklustre performance. But the turmoil hasn’t been sustained enough for some traders to capitalise.

Graham Capital Management, which manages $17 billion (Dh62.4 billion), lost 7.8 per cent last month at its largest fund, the $8.9 billion Tactical Trend pool, leaving it down 3.3 per cent in 2018, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The Rowayton, Connecticut-based firm’s $2.8 billion K4D-15V Fund, which leverages its computer-driven macroeconomic wagers, lost 9 per cent in February and is down 4.3 per cent for the year, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public.

Investors were caught by surprise when markets suddenly began to roil. On Feb. 5, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 4.6 per cent, its biggest one-day drop since 2011, and the VIX volatility index more than doubled to 37 amid concerns that inflation could force the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates faster than expected.

“Episodic volatility is always a challenge and no matter how great of a manager you are, if it’s episodic you’re going to get hurt,” said Adam Taback, head of global alternative investments for Wells Fargo Investment Institute. “Sustained volatility is what you’re really looking for.”

Renaissance Technologies, which in January had warned clients of a “significant risk” of a correction, lost 3 per cent in its stock fund in February as the S&P 500 Index slumped 3.7 per cent, according to an investor update. The New York-based firm’s Renaissance Institutional Equities Fund, designed to outperform the S&P 500 Index by 4 to 6 percentage points annually, is down about 1 per cent this year. The fund had $22 billion in assets at the end of last year.

Dan Loeb’s equity-focused Third Point Offshore fund sunk 3 per cent last month, hurt mostly by its long holdings across a number of sectors, while its wagers against certain stocks helped, the firm said in a shareholder report. David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital fell 6.2 per cent.

Trend-following hedge funds got hit last month as the strategy, known for producing strong returns during the market crashes at the turn of the century and in 2008, didn’t live up to its image as a shock absorber.

David Harding’s Winton Capital Management, which runs about $29 billion, saw its main fund sink 4.3 per cent last month through Feb. 23.—Agencies