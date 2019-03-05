HED to start annual university sports league: Yassir

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Higher Education and Tourism Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz has said that Higher Education Department (HED), Government of the Punjab has planned to introduce an annual University Sports League 2019 in all public and private universities of the Punjab.

While presiding over a meeting to review the arrangements of University Sports League 2019, Minister said that the objective behind this initiative is to create opportunities for the students to showcase their talent and provide them platform to prove their abilities before sports bodies for their selection at national and international level.

Talking to media, Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz said that all the universities are placed in five groups including one group for female universities.

Whereas female teams of other universities would compete in their respective groups. The first phase of sports league would be started from current month, HED has prepared schedule for the league which will be announced soon, he added. Provincial Minister said that different sports would be part of the league but initially matches of cricket and football were planned.

Share on: WhatsApp