HEC writes to education ministry regarding timely appointments of VCs at ICT universities

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has written a letter to the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training for timely completion of the process regarding the appointments of vice chancellors in three mega universities of the federal capital.

According to the details, the tenure of the heads of three universities situated in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) including Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU), International Islamic University(IIU) and Quiad-e-Azam University will be completed in October.

The sources told APP that the last date to apply for the post of VC at QAU was March 18 and March 25 for Allama Iqbal Open University and International Islamic University.—APP

