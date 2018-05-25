HEC to release Rs 11m to PU for incubation center

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Higher Education Commission of Pakistan and Punjab University have signed an agreement whereby HEC will release Rs 11.15 million to PU for the development of newly established Business Incubation Centre (BIC) at Institute of Business Administration. In this regard, an MoU signing ceremony was held at vice chancellor’s office.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasira Jabeen, IBA Director Mrs Sajida Nisar and other officials were present on the occasion.

The purpose of this grant is to accelerate the successful development of start-up and fledgling companies by providing entrepreneurs with an array of targeted resources and services. It will also support linkages between academia/R&D institutions and the private sector and provide entrepreneurs with well equipped infrastructure.

The management of BIC was handed over to IBA-PU in March, 2016. The meeting lauded Mrs. Sajida Nisar as she is profoundly committed to the cause of fostering SMEs.