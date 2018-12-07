HEC to provide electric wheelchairs to students

Higher Education Commission (HEC) has launched Electric Wheelchair Scheme for the students of the registered universities across the country who require ambulatory assistance.

According to the Project Director, HEC, Ms. Dur-e-Shahwar Sadozai, students registered or enrolled in the university till June 30, 2019 in Undergraduate, Postgraduate, MS/MPhil and PhD pogrammes are eligible to apply for this scheme.

The students who need to apply for this scheme are required to submit valid certificate of special ambulatory need from relevant government institution duly verified by head of respective institution. Students who have physical disability of movement and intend to continue their higher education during the years 2019-21 are also encouraged to apply for this facility in advance, Dur-e-Shahwar informed.

Wheelchairs will be distributed among the students after verification of their data, Project Director said.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp