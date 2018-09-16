HEC to propose task force on Balochistan water crisis

Staff Reporter

Higher Education Commission (HEC) is going to propose setting up a task force to deal with the challenge of water scarcity in Balochistan.

The decision will be taken after a meeting between a high-level HEC team headed by Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri and Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan.

This was stated by Dr Tariq Banuri, Chairman, HEC while chairing a meeting on academia’s role in addressing water crisis in Balochistan at the Commission Secretariat.

The meeting aimed at contemplating on the prevailing scenario, challenges and future opportunities regarding ground water recharge, water reservoirs, water usage efficiency, clean drinking water and water resource management.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Tariq Banuri said expressed deep concern over the prevailing water crisis in Balochistan and assured of support from the academia. He said Mr. Jam Kamal Khan, Chief Minister, Balochistan places high priority on addressing the issue. He He added that the HEC and universities need to come forward to present a joint plan of action for solution to the issue.

It was decided in the meeting that the HEC will propose to the Government of Balochistan to set up a Task Force, assisted by a technical committee, to help resolve the issue. “The Task Force will be a joint body and will help formulate water policy and execute it, while the technical committee will undertake research, collect data, assess and determine research gap, and identify areas that need attention,” Dr. Banuri explained.

The meeting participants agreed that the Task Force will comprise Vice Chancellors and representatives of Centres of Excellence and Advanced Studies in water. They suggested that the Task Force must develop Terms of Reference (ToRs) based on modalities and feasibility of the plan, while the technical committee must undertake research and identify the areas that require attention. They also emphasised the need for capacity building of organisations and centres working on water resource management.

