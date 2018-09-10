HEC to mobilize youth on national consensus: Dr Banuri

Islamabad

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) fully supports the aims and objectives of the Paigham-e-Pakistan programme and especially its endeavours to mobilise Pakistani youth, faculty and civil institutions behind a national consensus agenda.

This was stated by Chairman, Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Tariq Banuri while talking to Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Chairman, Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) who met with him here on Sunday, a press release said.

In his remarks, Dr. Ayaz termed the Paigham-e-Pakistan ‘the most amazing and rewarding agreement’ sponsored by HEC and International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI). He said that the agreement is a consensus counter narrative to terrorism and extremism sanctioned by all sects in Pakistan. He added that it is an instrument that HEC and all other relevant public and civil institutions should leverage in building inclusive, tolerant, civilised and peaceful societies.

During the meeting, issues pertaining to Seerat Chairs and observance of International Day of Peace were also brought under consideration. Various action points were agreed upon in the meeting including regular consultation with Vice Chancellors to deliberate on important issues pertaining to the higher education sector. These issues including the support for Paigham-e-Pakistan and the use of social media, university radio channels, walks and seminars, lecture series, workshops, exhibitions, posters.—APP