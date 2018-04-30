HEC to establish GCU Faisalabad sub-campus in Chiniot

Islamabad

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) will establish sub-campus of Government College University (GCU), Faisalabad in Chiniot, as the Planning Commission has approved the project worth Rs. 1676.561 million.

The Government of the Punjab has allocated 100 kanals and16 marlas of state land situated at Chiniot-Sahianwala Road at a distance of about 10 km from Chiniot city for establishment of the sub-campus, a press release said on Sunday.

The university will offer undergraduate academic programmes in English Literature, Economics, Applied Psychology, Sociology, Mathematics, Computer Science, Business Administration, Physics, Chemistry and Biosciences in the first phase, while in the next phase, the post-graduate programmes will be offered after development of facilities at the sub-campus.

The sub-campus will facilitate students of district Chiniot and neighbouring areas such as Hafizabad, Pindi Bhattian, Bhowana, Lalian, Silanwali, Amin Pur, Salar Wala and Chak Jhumra.

The development project includes construction of 300,000 sq. ft. area for two academic blocks, an administration block, an auditorium, two student hostels, staff and 16 faculty residences, laboratories and faculty and staff rooms, a library and a sports complex.

The campus will consist of one of the unique features of 100 KW solar system power supply on each academic block and a 35 KW hybrid solar power supply for each students’ hostel for provision of un-interrupted power supply for academic and research facilities.—APP