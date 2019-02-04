HEC to deploy unemployed PhD scholars in universities

In order to provide job opportunities to unemployed PhD scholars, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has collected the credentials’ record of around one thousands PhD scholars across the country aiming at awarding them employment opportunities. According to an official on Monday, HEC would deploy these unemployed PhD scholars in different universities of the country.

In this regard, HEC has initiated country-wide project for providing jobs to unemployed PhD’s and award them payments for their research work. Initially, he said, around 22 PhD’s would be inducted as Assistant Professor in Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Larkana. HEC to this effect has directed concerned PhD scholars to report in the university, he informed. He further told that the said above PhD scholars would be inducted for one year under the HEC programme Inter Placement of Fresh PhD’s Scholars (IPFP).—APP

