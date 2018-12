HEC-Tech provides MOS certification facility to AIOU

Higher Education Commission (HEC) in collaboration with Tech. Education Foundation has provided Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) opportunity for Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) students, faculty, tutors and staff.

To this effects, Exam center has been established here at the Digital Lab, Computer Science Department, AIOU. Exams timing are from Monday to Friday between 10:00am to 2:00pm, a press release Sunday said.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp