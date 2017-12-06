HEC to setup university in Hyderabad District: Governor

Our Special Correspondent

Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair said the Higher Education Commission Pakistan has decided to set a new university in the Hyderabad District. He was addressing the distribution ceremony of laptops among the selected students of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law (SZABUL) under the prime minister’s laptop scheme.

The Governor Sindh who is also Chancellor of all public sector universities of the province said that the Chancellor Committee headed by the President of Pakistan had been inactive for last many years, has been re-activated due to government priority to the higher education in the country.

He distributed laptops to Ph.D. students Ms. Munawar Sultana, Ms. Aliya Malik, Ms. Mona Cheerlein Malik and Ms. Kalsoom Sajjad and LLM student Ms. Azmat Moiz Mehkri. Later, the Governor Sindh also distributed laptops to remaining students.

The Governor said after 18th Constitutional Amendment controversies had emerged in terms of the powers of federal and provincial governments with regard to Higher Education and the Chancellor Committee was discussing them and trying to find their acceptable solution. Standards of higher education had gone up during the last 15 years and the students, particularly in rural areas, were giving more importance to higher education.

He said the Higher Education Commission Pakistan, in its last meeting, approved grants for Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law (SZABUL) and other Universities and also decided to set a new university in Hyderabad District. He said there was a need to increase tax revenue and utilize the same towards increasing the grant to universities.

The Governor said that he believed that education was the key to the solution of all problems, therefore, he would continue his efforts for the cause of education. He paid rich tributes to founder Justice (Retd) Qazi Khalid Ali for his dedication and commitment towards promotion towards higher education and said he believed that SZABUL was in safe hands.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the founding Vice-Chancellor Qazi Khalid Ali has given details of the achievements of SZABUL during the last four years. He informed the Governor Sindh that the construction the ground floor of SZABUL’s main campus was almost complete while work on its first floor was in progress. The Founding Vice Chancellor Justice (Retd) Qazi Khalid Ali and Registrar, Syed Sharaf Ali Shah also spoke on the occasion.