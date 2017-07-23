HEC, Saudi Institute hold Training on Project Monitoring & Evaluation

Staff Reporter

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) in collaboration with Islamic Research and Training Institute, Islamic Development Bank (IRTI-IDB), Jeddah organised here an international training on Project Monitoring and Evaluation working in different national and international organisations.

Representatives of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Economic Affairs Division, Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform, and different Pakistani universities attended the training, said a news release on Saturday.

Participants from some other countries, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Tunisia and Maldives also attended the training.

The sessions covered various topics pertaining to monitoring and evaluation including project risk analysis and mitigation strategies in addition to some case studies of IDB projects. Dr Osman Biabiker Ahmed and Shehzad Akram from IRTI and Mr. Khaled Al- Amiri from Tunisia were resource persons for the training.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman, HEC graced the closing ceremony as chief guest. Dr Arshad Ali, Executive Director HEC and Wasim Syed Hashmi Syed, Adviser, Human Resource Development, HEC were also present. Dr Mukhtar Ahmed appreciated IRTI-IDB for collaboration with HEC. Expressing his pleasure on the presence of international participants, he shared the role of HEC in promotion of higher education and a research culture in Pakistan.

In his opening remarks earlier, Dr Arshad Ali said that monitoring and evaluation are very important and crucial areas of project lifecycle, so such customised training activities can further enhance the skills and expertise of professionals working in different organisations.

He stressed the need for paying attention to producing monitoring and evaluation experts, and urged the participants to benefit from this opportunity and share intercultural experiences with other people.