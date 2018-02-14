HEC Quality Assurance Agency team visits PMAS-AAUR

Rawalpindi

The Quality Assurance Agency (QAA), Higher Education Commission and the Committee of Experts from various universities of Pakistan visited Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) here on Tuesday to review the PMAS-AAUR MS/M.Phil/Equivalent and Ph.D Programs’ compliance with the HEC’s minimum criteria/guidelines set for these programs.

The review committee comprising experts and HEC officials including Prof. Dr. Ahrar Khan, Agriculture University, Faisalabad, Prof. Dr. Farman Ullah, Agriculture University, Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, Prof. Dr. Mohammad Rafiq Baloch, Lahore Leads University, Lahore, Prof. Dr. Nazeer Ahmad, Balochistan University of Information Technology, Emerging & Management Sciences, Quetta, Prof. Dr. Razia Sultana, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University for Women, Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Syed Muhammad Usman Ali, NED University of Engineering & Technology, Karachi, Sulman Ahmad, Quality Assurance Agency, Higher Education Commission, Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Baig, Ms. Marryam Kamal and Ms. Mehreen Baig, Quality Assurance Agency, Higher Education Commission Pakistan from PMAS-AAUR, the senior Management including the Deans/Directors of Faculty/Institutes, the chairpersons, senior faculty members, Director Advanced Studies, representatives from the controller of examinations and Registrar office participated and contributed to the review meeting.

On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor, PMAS-AAUR, Prof. Dr. Sarwat N. Mirza apprised the committee about various programs offered by the university in order to strengthen the research output and also briefed the committee about the academic, research and developmental progress of the university.—APP