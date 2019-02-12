HEC proposes industries to facilitate paid internship to students

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has suggested that industries may facilitate a total of six weeks paid internship for practical training of students before completing undergraduate degree, especially in engineering technology, agriculture, veterinary sciences and architecture.

According to an official document, HEC has suggested this while preparing interventions for legislation to enhance industry-academia linkages. The recommendations have been prepared on the directions of Senate Sub-Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training, with an aim to link universities with industry. It is proposed the industry to allocate 30 percent of its CSR for contract or industry-academia joint research.

HEC document said that currently, tax rebate of 40 percent is allowed for teachers/faculty and researchers. However for contribution of industry in research to support an academic institution may also be given for some tax credit. National Research Frame Work needs to be developed to identify national issues where research is required.

The result oriented research directly related to problems and issues faced by common man, the Pakistani Business and Industry should be promoted. It was recommended that any industry or business investment to support start-up may be considered for tax credit to promote investments in new technologies and business.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has awarded as many as 32 foreign scholarships for higher education to the students of old FATA (now emerged in KP) across the country since 2011-12 to 2017-18. According to an official document, out of these total scholarships, around 17 scholarships were allocated for PhD studies while 15 for MS/MPhil.

