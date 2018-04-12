HEC, NAB renew pledge to jointly fight corruption

Zubair Qureshi

Higher Education Commission and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) have renewed their Memorandum of Understanding to foster awareness and prevention activities against corruption during a ceremony here at the Commission Secretariat on Wednesday.

Chairman, HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmed and Deputy Chairman, NAB Muhammad Imtiaz Tajwar signed the MoU.

The MoU is a renewal of an MoU signed between the two organisations earlier in November 2014. Under the MoU, HEC and NAB will establish a sustained and effective collaboration and partnership in combating corruption, its threats to society, institutions, ethical values, democratic standards, justice and rule of law in the country. They will enhance awareness among the masses, especially youth regarding the menace of corruption.

The MoU also underlines preparation of curricula on anti-corruption themes apart from holding seminars, walks, conferences and workshops in universities. The two parties will also hold essay, painting and poetry competitions, debates and declamations on the need for anti-corruption efforts.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed reiterated HEC’s resolve to continue cooperating with NAB in countering corrupt practices. “HEC is proud to be part of NAB’s anti-corruption efforts in the country, as it is national cause” he stated. He said the two organisations have been jointly working under the MoU to create awareness among youth. He said the renewal of MoU between HEC and NAB reflects commitment of the two organisations to eradicating corruption. He maintained that youth are the country’s asset and future, so they need to be educated on the threats of corruption to society. “It is our obligation to tell the youth the right direction,” he stressed. He urged teachers and Imams to play their role in social uplift.