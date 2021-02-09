HEC invites proposals for CPEC-Collaborative Research Grant

ISLAMABAD – The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Tuesday invited proposals for the China Pakistan Economic Corridor-Collaborative Research Grant (CPEC-CRG).

Applications can be submitted online while the last date for submission of full project proposal is March 31.

CPEC Collaborative Research Grant For faculty members of public and private universities For details, please visit https://t.co/srH2YxdB9R pic.twitter.com/gltazqsSVx — HEC Pakistan (@hecpkofficial) February 9, 2021

The CPEC-CRG is one of the key component of recently launched HEC initiative namely “Academic Collaboration under CPEC Consortium of Universities”.

The overall objective of the said project is to understand and respond to the historic global geo-strategic and geo-economic transition and its impact on the region in general and Pakistan in particular, keeping in the view the broad Chinese Belt and Road Initiative and its Pakistan-specific component – CPEC, said a statement issued by the HEC.

The CPEC- CRG is anticipated to support promising research partnerships between Pakistan and China, aiming at finding solutions to CPEC-related problems through joint research by the universities of Pakistan and China, drawing upon research potential of academia on both sides. Keeping in view the scope and foreseeable impact of CPEC, this initiative will go a long way in supporting collaborative research proposals, addressing problems and issues pertaining to Pakistan’s socio-economic development in general and CPEC in particular.

CPEC- CRG research projects must be collaborative in scope, with teams composed of academic researchers from Pakistan and China with the appropriate expertise to address the research challenge, as well as industrial and sectoral collaborators within Pakistan and/or China. Principal Investigator should be faculty members at higher education institutions in Pakistan. To take full advantage of the national research capacity, proposals are encouraged from teams including junior and senior academic staff, as well as both male and female researchers. PIs are also encouraged to include students who have worked on the academic research underpinning the CPEC- CRG proposal as part of the team.

CPEC-CRG awards will be selected competitively using a merit-based, independent, transparent evaluation and selection process based upon international standards.

In addition, HEC will organize a series of workshops and webinars, as well as develop a list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) regarding the CPEC- CRG program.