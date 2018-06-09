HEC, Huawei reviews performance of Huawei Authorised Information, Network Academies

Islamabad

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Huawei Friday reviewed the performance of Huawei Authorized Information and Network Academies (HAINAs) in higher educational institutions.

In this regard a Progress Review Meeting of Huawei Authorised Information and Network Academies (HAINAs) established in 13 universities in 2017 by the HEC and Huawei Technologies was held here under the Chairmanship of Dr Arshad Ali, Executive Director, HEC, a press release said.

Representatives of different HAINAs delivered presentations on performance of their respective Academies through HEC video conferencing facility.

Abdullah Fayyaz Chattha, Director, Information Technology Division, HEC, Naveed Tahir, Director, Pakistan Education Research Network (PERN), Wangxuesong, Vice President Enterprise Service, Huawei Pakistan, and Fatima Sameeullah, Manager Training and Certification, Huawei Pakistan also attended the meeting.

Dr Arshad Ali appreciated HAINAs which showed good performance by opening classes, training students, holding ICT competitions and organising other activities assigned to them as well as contributing to the ICT ecosystem in Pakistan.

However, he expressed serious concerns regarding the Academies which could not live up to expectations. He urged HAINAs to improve their performance in the coming months to make this project successful.

Dr Arshad Ali emphasised on strict monitoring of HAINA operations. He categorically said that HAINAs which display lack of commitment or underperforms will be terminated.

Wangxuesong appreciated efforts of HEC and the constant guidance, direction and operational support provided by the executive committee in nurturing local talent ecosystem in Pakistan.

Earlier, Ms Fatima Sameeullah introduced the progress of the establishment of HAINAs at the 13 selected HEIs.

She also informed that training of two batches of instructors under train the trainer programme has also been concluded successfully and the HAINA instructors have completed their Huawei Certified Academy Instructor (HCAI) certification in 2018.

Representatives of HAINAs at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (SEECS), Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS), Karakorum International University, University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Taxila, NED UET, Karachi, COMSATS Institute of Information Technology, Islamabad, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro, Institute of Business Administration, Sukkur, University of Haripur, and UET, Lahore displayed their performance during the meeting.

The HEC and Huawei Technologies jointly awarded HAINAs by establishing Huawei HCNA Labs in 13 public sector universities after competitive evaluation of HAINA proposals from 37 by HEC Steering Committee last year.

The committee agreed that HAINAs will be established in three private sector universities as well.

The Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) of HAINAs for the first operational year starting from June 2018 with an evaluation on quarterly and biannual basis was also proposed and finalised as per suggestions from the HAINA representatives.—APP