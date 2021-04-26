HEC expresses concerns after ‘merit list’ of MBBS, BDS scholarships leaked online

ISLAMABAD – The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has raised serious concerns over leakage of personal information of students from Balochistan and Erstwhile FATA, who have applied for scholarship to pursue their studies in medical and dental colleges.

Taking immediate notice of an unofficial merit list circulating on social media, the spokesperson HEC has announced to launch an investigation to determine the elements involved in leakage of provisional merit list to the social media will be initiated.

A statement issued by the HEC said that a request will be sent to Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) to investigate and identify the perpetrators who had access to the confidential document.

“Disquiet prevails amongst the students of Balochistan and erstwhile FATA for posting their personal information on social media,” it added.

HEC has underscored that the merit list circulating on social media under the project “Provision of Higher Education Opportunities for Students of Balochistan & FATA (Phase-II)” for placement of selected students in Medical and Dental Colleges is an unfinished document not meant for release.

