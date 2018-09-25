HEC encourages students for Japanese varsities scholarships

Islamabad

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has encouraged Pakistani students to get benefit from the scholarship opportunities announced by the government of Japan for the year 2018-19. In this regard, the HEC has advertised the scholarships opportunities on its website, according to which as many as five different universities of Japan have announced scholarships for the students across the globe including Pakistan.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, an official of the Commission said that HEC encouraged Pakistani students to apply for the said above scholarships considering it a good opportunity for them. Sharing the details, he said that Hakuho Foundation Japan has announced Research Fellowship for the students across the world including Pakistan.

The University of Tokyo announced faculty position in the field of solid earth sciences, while Meiji University under its International Students Incentive Scholarship Programme 2019 in Japan.—APP

