HEC dialogue on challenges, opportunities

Staff Reporter

The 4th consultative dialogue on “Higher Education in Pakistan; challenges and opportunities” is being held at University of Education, College Road, Township Campus, Lahore in collaboration of Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences with the support of Higher Education Commission of Pakistan and Punjab Higher Education Commission today.

The dialogue will be attended by the representatives of Federal Higher Education Commission and Punjab Higher Education Commission as well as other stake holders including various universities.

According to the Vice Chancellor of University of Education Prof. Dr. Rauf-i-Azam said the dialogue will go a long way to forward meaningful recommendations to Federal and Provincial Governments and Higher Education Commission of Pakistan and Punjab Higher Education Commission.

