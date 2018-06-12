HEC deliberates collaboration on agricultural research

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Monday held a meeting to discuss collaboration on agro-research, prevailing scenario, challenges and future opportunities in the agricultural universities across the country.

Chairing the meeting, HEC Executive Director Dr Arshad Ali said Research and Development (R&D) was one of the core strategic aims of the HEC.

Since its establishment in 2002, the HEC has initiated, devised and implemented numerous programmes to cultivate a culture of quality and relevant research in the higher education institutions, said a press release. He maintained that the HEC had been at the forefront of facilitating higher education institutions in fostering quality and relevance of research, adding “the agriculture sector is backbone of Pakistan’s economy and HEC is promoting agricultural research activities in the country’s agricultural universities.” —APP

