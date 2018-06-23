HEC committed to supporting professionals and human resources development

Chairman, Higher Education Commission(HEC) Dr Tariq Banuri on Friday met with scholars, preparing to leave for the 68th Lindau Nobel Laureate (NL) Meeting in Germany under “Interaction of Young Pakistani Scientists with Nobel Laureates” programme.

Dr Arshad Ali, Executive Director, HEC was also present on the occasion, a press release said. During their pre-departure meeting, the scholars including Muhammad Salman Haider Qureshi, Dr Mehwish Akram, Dr Simab Kanwal, Dr Muhammad Imran Arshad, and Dr Nageena Zahid were accompanied by Dr Nasir M. Mirza, Rector, Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS), Dr N. M. Butt, Founder NL Meetings Programme, Dr M. Masood ul Hasan, former Director NL Meetings Programme, and Dr Kamran Safdar, Member, NL Meetings Programme.

Talking to the scholars, Dr Tariq Banuri said HEC is committed to supporting talented professionals and human resource development, research funding, facilitation of university-industry linkages, enhancement of quality education, investment in physical and technology infrastructure, and international collaboration.

Dr Arshad Ali wished the scholars good luck on their departure and advised them to project positive image of Pakistan in the upcoming meeting in Germany.

Interaction of Young Pakistani Scientists with Nobel Laureates is a joint programme of HEC, PIEAS, and the Council for Nobel Laureate Meetings in Lindau, Germany.

The project is being funded by HEC out of its recurring funds for the promotion of higher education and human resource development in Pakistan.

This project provides a unique opportunity to talented graduates and young researchers of the country to interact with 30 to 40 Nobel Laureates and more than 600 fellow participants from over 75 countries at Lindau, Germany.

Fifteen teams of young scholars from Pakistan have already participated in the past fourteen annual meetings since 2003.

This year, the Lindau Council in Germany has selected five candidates who will leave for Germany on June 23, 2018 to attend the meeting. Under a Memorandum of Understanding signed between PIEAS and the Lindau Council in June 2016, up to 10 scholars can participate each year in Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings.—APP

