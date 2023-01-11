HEC awards 165 PhD scholars under IRSIP

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) held a ceremony at HEC Secretariat here Wednesday to award a six-month fellowship opportunity to 165 Pakistani PhD scholars under International Research Support Initiative Programme (IRSIP).

Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed graced the occasion as the chief guest. Started with a focus on enhancing the quality of doctoral research, providing an opportunity to scholars to train at advanced labs of prestigious institutes and introducing Pakistani talent globally, HEC has so far distributed a total of 3199 awards under IRSIP. Out of these fellowships, 966 have been awarded in the field of Biological and Medical Sciences.