HEC asks medical varsities to ensure quality education

To enhance the quality of medical education in the country, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) instructed all the universities, including KMU Peshawar, to assess their respective affiliated medical institutions against a set of criteria developed by the HEC. In this connection, a four days’ workshop on Self-Assessment Report (SAR) writing was conducted by the Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) of the college, in Gajju Khan Medical College (GKMC) Swabi.

Workshop was attended by the teaching faculty from basic and clinical sciences. Prof Dr. Ishtiaq Head of Medical Education Department and Dr. Mohammad Khalid Director, Quality Enhancement Cell were the resource persons for this workshop.

Dean/CEO MTI-GKMC/BKMC Swabi, Prof Dr. Shams-Ur-Rahman, emphasized the importance of Quality Enhancement as one of the key factors for competing at national as well as international level. He urged the participants to strive for attaining and maintaining the criteria and standards set by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

During this workshop, the participants were briefed about the importance and need of Quality enhancement and Quality Assurance in medical education, said director QEC. The director QEC explained the process of Quality Assurance and Quality Enhancement. Throughout the workshop, all the participants were actively engaged in group work for the workshop activities for preparing SAR, Director QEC added.