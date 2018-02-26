HEC approves SZABUL-Northampton collaboration agreement

Our Correspondent

After the approval of Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Government of Sindh and the Higher Education Commission Sindh, the collaboration agreement between Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law (SZABUL) and Northampton University of UK has got an affirmation from the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan which has conveyed its approval through a letter to the SZABUL.

The final approval of Federal Cabinet is awaited after which the program is likely to kick off by September this year. Under this unique collaboration program, the Northampton University of UK will provide law education and scholarships to Pakistani Students of SZABUL purely on merit.

The Scheme envisages an arrangement under which the LLB students of SZABUL will study three years of Bachelor of Law degree in Pakistan and the fourth (Final) year in the UK based varsity. The Northampton University will charge UK£2000 annual fee from them and they will get the degree of Northampton University.

Likewise, the students of LLM will study the first year of their post-graduation in SZABUL and then proceed to the UK to complete the second year study at Northampton University. For this one-year stay and study in the UK, they will pay a nominal fee of UK£1300. Thus the poor and middle-class students of Sindh who meet the criteria of meritorious competence will get a benefit of around 13000 UK pounds per year and get UK Law Degree. The Supreme Court of Pakistan, in its various Judgments, has pinpointed the infirmities and flaws in the legal education system which result in delayed and low-quality justice.

The SZABUL-Northampton University agreement is likely to prove a step forward in improving the quality of legal education.

The idea was conceived by the founding Vice-chancellor of SZABUL, Justice (Retd) Qazi Khalid Ali, who has been striving for more than last two years to materialize it. Now, when the targeted goal is not far ahead, Qazi Khalid has thanked Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chairman HEC Pakistan Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, and Chairman HEC Sindh Dr Asim Hussain for granting approval to the collaboration program.