HEC announces scholarships for 5000 students

Islamabad

As a part of its endeavours to promote higher education in the country, the Higher Education Commission (HEC), has announced scholarships under its Indigenous PhD Fellowship for 5000 Scholars. These scholarships would be awarded in Phase-II for outstanding Pakistani/AJK nationals intending to complete PhD from HEC recognised universities, a press release said issued here on Thursday.

The deadline for apply for the scholarships is May 7. The scholarships are being offered for the academic year 2018-19 in all areas of studies/disciplines under four main categories including Bachelors/Masters; Masters/MPhil (18 Years, Enrolled); Masters/MPhil (18 Years, Completed); and, enrolled in PhD. The basic objective of awarding 5000 indigenous scholarships is to create a critical mass of highly qualified human resources in all fields of studies.

These locally qualified academics and researchers will improve the research and development potential of public as well as private universities. Their research will strengthen the local industrial sector and it will directly affect the socio-economic development of Pakistan. The scheme is playing a significant role in promoting a research culture in public and private sector universities.

This project is focused on diversified disciplines related to all fields of Science & Technology as well as Social Sciences, Humanities and Life Sciences. To ensure merit-based selection, an aptitude test will be conducted within one month of the closing date. The test categories include HAT-I for Engineering and IT, Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, and Physics, HAT-II for Management Science, and Business Education, HAT-III for Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities, Clinical and Applied Psychology, and HAT-IV for Agriculture and Veterinary Sciences, Biological Sciences, and Physical Sciences.

To avail this opportunity, applicants are required to submit online applications through eportal.hec.gov.pk. Candidates applying through online process will be sent roll number slips at their provided mailing addresses and via SMS on the given mobile numbers. The roll number slips can also be downloaded from HEC website.—APP