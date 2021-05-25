HEC announces NUST & FAST teams as national winner of Microsoft student Hackathon

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Microsoft Pakistan have announced team “QueryCity” from FAST NUCES Peshawar Campus and Team “AI Based Ophthalmology Grading” from NUST CEME Rawalpindi as national winners for Microsoft Student Hackathon.

Both the Pakistani teams have fetch the crown to represented Pakistan at world finals.

The judges were impressed by the incredible breadth of ideas and the technology that brought them to life in the Virtual Semifinals held in Pakistan.

The National Winners have been awarded with Rs 100,000 cash prize each and as a World Finalist both teams also received USD 1,000 in Azure credits.

The runner-up teams have also been given cash prices and gift hampers which includes 12 Regionals winners from North, Center, South and teams from Balochistan.

The announcement came in a virtual event held in Islamabad in which Federal Minister of Education Shafqat Mehmood, Microsoft Country Manager Shahzad Khan, Microsoft Country Education Lead Jibran Jamshad, Education Lead MCC Ms. Angela Nganga and other senior Management took part.

Executive Director HEC Dr. Shaista Sohail shared her thoughts that “We have seen extremely innovative ideas coming in and many of the students, who have been participating in such competitions, have established their own start-ups which are now becoming multi-million-dollar companies.”