ISLAMABAD – Higher Education Commission (HEC) has advised educational institutions to avoid arranging events which are not in line with the country’s identity and societal values.

The HEC has taken the corrective measures following the controversy raised by celebration of Holi – a Hindu religious festival celebrated during spring – in Quaid-e-Azam University.

People took on to the social media to express their views on holding such events at educational institutions. Some appreciated the show of diversity, while others come hard on the organizers for violating the Islamic values.

To avoid controversies in future, the HEC has decided to restrict such events in order to preserve the nation’s ideology stating that HEIs have an ultimate responsibility to polish and nurture the exuberance of youth into learned, mature, and responsible citizens.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, HEC mentioned the event that has caused concern and affected the image of the country.

HEC advised the HEIs to prudently distance themselves from all such activities obviously incompatible with the country’s identity and societal values, white ensuring that they rigorously engage their students and faculty in academic pursuits, intellectual debates, and cognitive learning besides identifying, creating, and fostering avenues for extra-curricular activities and rational discourse.

“Unfortunately, it is sad to witness activities that portray a complete disconnect from our sociocultural values and an erosion of the country’s Islamic identity,” the notification reads.

Recognizing the importance of holding cultural event, the HEC has advised the HEIs to take caution and avoid overdoing.

“While there is no denying the fact that cultural, ethnic, and religious diversity leads towards an inclusive and tolerant society, that profoundly respects all faiths, and creeds; albeit it needs to be done so in a measured manner without going overboard,” the notification further reads..

HEC stressed the need of apprising students about being aware of the self-serving vested interests who use them for their own ends far from the altruistic critical thinking paradigm.