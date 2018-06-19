Heavy vehicles, young motorcyclists banned in Murree

Rawalpindi

In order to ensure the safety of the passengers and to facilitate the tourists, the City Traffic Police (CTP) has banned the entry of heavy vehicles, buses and young motorcyclists particularly involving in one-wheeling and other stunts in the hill station.

According to City Police Officer, (CTO), Bilal Iftikhar, during Eid ul Fitr days, a total of 46 Junior Wardens, 419 Warden Officers, 26 Inspectors and seven DSPs are controlling the traffic flow at the hill station and facilitating the commuters and the visitors.

He said that as per traffic plan, the entry of heavy traffic is not allowed in Murree from 8am to 12am in order to avoid traffic mess.

The motorists is being allowed to use Express Way and (R.M.K), G.T.Road while the Murree Mall Road would remain closed for all kind of vehicular traffic during Eid days. No one is being allowed to park vehicle at GPO Chowk while five roads of the hill station including Fourth, Hall, Bank, Guldana and Imtiaz Shaheed Roads are being used as one-way, he added. He said that all the heavy traffic such as buses, trucks are not being allowed to cross Murree Brewery Chungi and Bansura Galli.

However, the traffic approaching Kashmir is being permitted to go forward, he said and informed that the traffic is entering in Murree from Islamabad Expressway while the people are being allowed to return to twin cities via (RMK) G.T. Road.

The road users are being guided through pamphlets and banners, he added. The entry of motorcycles and heavy traffic had been banned from pickets, Kuldana Chowk, Bansura Galli, Bypass Turn, Lower Topa Turn, Mesyai Turn, Salgiran, Tareet Chowky, Satra Mile Toll Plaza, MIT Shawala Muhala, Dewal Sharif, Barian, Double Motor Way Turn and Jheeka Galli to avoid traffic jam, he said.

Action is also being taken against the vehicles and motorcycles plying without number plates or pasting black sheets on vehicles windows. He said that a command and control room had been set up for guidance of the road users.—APP