Heavy vehicles entry banned in Murree

Rawalpindi

In order to ensure safety of passengers and to facilitate the tourists, City Traffic Police (CTP) have imposed ban on entry of heavy vehicles and buses in Murree. In this regard, special instructions have been issued to traffic wardens by Traffic Police Rawalpindi while the tourists have also been advised to avoid coming through motorcycles, heavy vehicles and buses.

Talking to APP, CTP spokesman said, the tourists have been asked to keep pressure of air in tyre at moderate level. The vehicle must be fit in condition and battery must be fully charged and new to avert any inconvenience.

He said that the entry of heavy vehicles and trucks has also been banned during day time and the drivers of heavy vehicles and trucks have been directed not to go to Murree during day timing. The step has been taken to avoid any sort of inconvenience to the tourists.

Only expert drivers must visit Murree during snowing seasons while visitors should avoid wrong and double parking. He said the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Yousaf Ali Shahid had urged the tourists to avoid making selfies while parking vehicles in middle of the road.—APP