Heavy taxes but…

In the West, people pay taxes to the government, which, in turn, takes good care of them in their old age. This is not the case in India. Here, the middle-class people, who are the backbone of the economy, are taxed heavily throughout their working lives and are completely forgotten after retirement.

The government does not even come to their aid when they have no one to take care of them in their old age. On the other hand, our ministers keep enjoying themselves by roaming around in air-conditioned cars and dining at five-star restaurants at the expense of the common man who pays taxes to the government.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

