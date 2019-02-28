Heavy tax on tobacco products recommended to reduce use

Multan

The Regional Manager of the Society for Protection of Rights of the Child (SPARC) Khurram Shehzad recommended the government for imposing heavy tax on tobacco to reduce their use. Talking to media persons in Multan, Khurram Shehzad said that alarming increase in tobacco addition is matter of grave concern and needs special attention.

He said that thousands of people die and hundreds thousands other suffer different diseases due to use of tobacco. It was estimated that 24 million adults currently use tobacco in any form in Pakistan, the Regional Manager SPARC said adding that the youth of Pakistan are being targeted by the tobacco industry.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp