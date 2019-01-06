Heavy snowfall continues on hilltops

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbittabad

Heavy snowfall on mountains, followed by torrential rain at lower parts of city has brought the temperature down, as the cold chilly winds blowing around the clock since last Friday night as source of ceasing human lives as entire streets together with main Silk Route leading to Narran, Kaghan, and Skardu were expressing deserted look since Saturday morning.

Most of departments were opened to promote their working output but the Sui gas, together with power outage suspension have compelled all the employees not to write even a single word because of shivering with extreme cold but chilly weather.

Meanwhile, the Galyat Development Authority, in collaboration with C&W Department were high alert to clear the rods leading to Nathiagali, Thandiani, Changla Gali among many other rural localities located at surroundings, but the met office forecasted about the continuity of same weather to prevail during the next 24 hours onward.

The residents of Galyat area were facing acute shortage of food among many other basic amenities like electricity power outage as the road leading to such hilly areas were cut off from rest of the country as soon as the landslides appeared at scattered places, sources reported. Meanwhile, it was reported that the snowfall layer was measured unto 9 inches so far.

