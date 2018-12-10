Heavy snowfall blankets up country

Our Correspondents

Islamabad/Abbottabad

The long-awaited rain-spell of this winter season is although not of much intensity in most parts of the country but still has subsided prevailing smog that engulfed various parts, reducing miseries of the citizens. Citizens were suffering from cold and flu and other ailments due to the dry spell and more than 100 patients would come to seek treatment at government-run hospitals every day. Doctors had said the flu virus would wash out with the rain.

Dr Sobia Zia talking to private news channel said, patients with flu, cough and cold will see some relief in symptoms after the rain and that people will be able to breathe better once the dust settles. People should take a lot of liquids during the winter, she said. Smoggy conditions in plain areas of Punjab due to lack of rain was posing serious health risks to the citizens and inconvenience to the commuters especially on Motorway leading to different Punjab’ province cities.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Abbottabad that heavy snowfall on Monday blanketed the upper parts of the Hazara division where Galyat, Thandiyani, Shogran and Kaghan received up to six inches snow while Naran and Babusar Top received more than 12 inches. According to the Galyat Development Authority (GDA) spokesperson, the spell of snowfall started late Sunday night and 12 noons on Monday, Galyat received up to six inches snow.

The snowfall is still continued. GDA also issued an advisory for the tourists and locals to avoid unnecessary travel as the roads are slippery, the tourist are also advised to use chains on the tyres while driving in the snow and must keep a good stock of water, biscuits and dry fruits while travelling. Drive carefully with slow speed, keep a safe distance from other vehicles, avoid repeated use of breaks and contact GDA in case of any emergency, the authority said.

Share on: WhatsApp