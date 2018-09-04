Heavy schoolbags

Schoolchildren are seen carrying heavy bags which bend their backs. In fact, they look like labourers who carry bricks or sacks on their shoulders. This spectacle makes me feel empathy for the children.

There is an urgent need to lessen the weight of schoolbags, as well as burden of schoolchildren. This is not an issue that will require involvement of the Prime Minister. I request the federal and provincial authorities to highlight this problem and constitute a task force to solve this problem.

AB BALOCH

Kech Turbat

Share on: WhatsApp