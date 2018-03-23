Heavy school bags

Sir, through your esteemed newspaper I want to raise my voice to a concerning issue prevailing in Pakistan. The issue of carrying heavy backpacks and its effect on a child. Recently the letter of deputy medical superintendent of Abbasi Shaheed hospital in Karachi has raised some eyebrows on social media. The letter was about the effects of heavy school backpacks on kids. Primary class kids are generally required to bring all of their books to school everyday. Heavy bags can cause neck, back and shoulder pain and can affect the growth of the child. The long-term effect can be “scoliosis” i.e. the curving of the spinal cord, causing permanent back-pain later in life. Experts agree that child’s still developing spine can only safely endure 10-15% of his body weight. Children’s backbone is not strong enough to carry this much weight daily. The practice of carrying the backpack on one shoulder can also cause muscular sprain, back-pain and scoliosis. In fact, doctors warn that slinging a backpack on one shoulder can cause the body to curve to one side. As a heavy load of homework can also cause mental exhaustion in children, some experts suggest engaging children in entertaining and participatory activities for learning lessons. Parents and teachers must focus on children’s creativity, parents and school management should develop a strategy to avoid burdening children with the extra weight. India, China and many other countries have already solved this issue by applying laws. Unfortunately, we here in Pakistan have failed to do so. Our schools are even deprived of basic needs such as water, electricity, furniture, etc. We have to raise our voice to tackle this issue just like Dr. Nomar Nasir who has started a campaign highlighting the risks of lifting heavy schoolbags.

SYED SHAFIN AHMED

Karachi

