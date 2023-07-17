LAHORE – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast widespread rains for Punjab during the current week.

According to the experts, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate upper and central parts of the country from July 18 (night) which are likely to intensify on July 19.

Under the influence of these weather systems, rain/wind-thundershower with heavy falls is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar and Okara from July 18 to July 23 with occasional gaps.

Rain/wind-thundershower is also expected in D G khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan from July 19 (night) to July 21 with occasional gaps.

Possible Impacts:

Heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore from July 18 (night) to July 22 and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree and Galliyat during the period.

Advisory:

Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Travelers are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

Dust storm/wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles and solar panels.

General public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/heavy rains.

Meanwhile, weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the province including Lahore on Monday.

Maximum temperature in the city was recorded 36 degree Celsius. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 67 percent.

High humidity made the weather oppressive, causing Lahorites to sweat profusely throughout the day. Frequent outages added to the woes of heat-stricken people.

Maximum temperature in Lahore is likely to remain in the range of 32-37 C during the next three days.

Chakwal received 05mm and Narowal 02mm rain.