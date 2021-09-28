Heavy rains predicted in Karachi, other parts of Sindh as cyclone ‘Gulab’ regaining power

KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) informed on Tuesday in a weather advisory stating that a low pressure area, which it dubbed as “remnant of the cyclonic storm Gulab”, is likely to re-emerge over the Northeast Arabian Sea tomorrow (Wednesday) and cause widespread heavy rains along the Sindh-Makran Coast.

The low pressure area, currently lying over central India, is likely to track in northwest direction (towards Indian Gujarat), said the PMD

“The system is likely to re-emerge over the Northeast Arabian Sea by September 29 (Wednesday night)/September 30 (Thursday morning) and regain intensity due to favourable environmental conditions,” read the advisory.

Under its influence, the Met Office said that widespread rain-wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy/very heavy falls extremely heavy at times are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thaparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Nosheroferoz, TMK, TAY, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur & Ghotki districts during 28 Sep – 2nd Oct.

“Widespread rain-wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy/very heavy falls extremely heavy at times are likely in Bela, Awaran, Kech, Makran and Panjgur districts of Balochistan during 30 Sep (Thursday) – 3 Oct (Sunday),” it added.

PMD has advised fishermen not to venture in the sea from 30 September (Thursday) to 3 October (Saturday) as sea conditions would remain rough/very rough with occasional high surge.

Torrential rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Dadu, Lasbela, Sonmiani, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Turbat & Jiwani, it said.

“Windstorm may cause damages to vulnerable structures,” it concluded.