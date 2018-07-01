Heavy rains lash Kashmir Valley, alert sounded

Srinagar

Fears of a 2014-like flood loomed across Valley as the season’s heaviest spell of rainfall triggered the official flood alert in four districts of south Kashmir, although fresh forecasts have suggested improvement in weather from Saturday.

“We have sounded flood alert in south Kashmir only after the water level in river Jhelum crossed 21 feet. At Asham the level less than six feet while at Srinagar’s Ram Munshibagh was recorded over 15 feet till late evening. We expect the levels to recede after midnight,” chief engineer, Irrigation and Flood Control department, Muhammad Shahnawaz told Greater Kashmir. He, however, informed that the water level at other places was far below danger or alert mark.

Even as the Meteorological department reassured a gradual improvement in weather conditions from Friday evening, I&FC officials sounded flood alert for all the habitations around half a dozen tributaries of Jhelum spread over Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian. Later Kashmir’s weatherman Sonam Lotus too flagged a guarded warning saying, “Many places of South, East Kashmir and hilly areas of Jammu region received heavy rain as a result of which there is significant increase in water levels in rivers and streams thereby increasing chances of potential flood and also landslides in the vulnerable areas.”

Justifying the alert, I&FC chief Shahnawaz said, “At Sangam the level touched 21 feet mark upon which we have to sound an alert but at Ram Munshibagh the water level remained under 13 feet. If it crosses 18 feet then only us can declared flood alert in Srinagar.” He said that in tributaries, the water level at Khudwani’s Veshow Nallah was 9.21 m, Rambiyara Nallah at Vachi 3.32 m and Lidder Nallah in Batkoot 1.68 m. “We expect that water level would recede after midnight,” Shahnawaz said adding that the department was ready to meet any eventuality.

“In view of precipitation, forecast & rise in water levels the habitations residing along TRIBUTARIES (Nallahs) of SOUTH KASHMIR especially Vishow Nallah, Lidder Nallah, Rambiara, Sandran, Aaripat, Brengi and Veth Vethastu are advised to remain vigilant during day and also night today to avoid any sudden flood damage,” the I&FC department said here.

The officials said that the water level was increasing in other feeding sources of Jehlum such as Vaishaw (Kulgam) , Aaripat (Shangus), Lidder (Pahalgam) , Rambiara (Shopian) Brengi (Kokernag) Sandran (Qazigund), Veth Vethustu (Verinag- Dooru) , Aripal ( Tral) and other nallas.

The intermittent light precipitation started in valley on Wednesday evening. However heavy to moderate rains lashed most parts of Kashmir on Friday resulting in rise of water level in rivers and streams.

Meanwhile, the weatherman Sonam Lotus has asked people to remain “calm but vigilant”. He warned of landslides, flashfloods and water-logging at various places especially in south Kashmir.

MeT officials said that Leh recorded 4.5mm of rainfall, Phalgam58mm, Chandanwari22mm, Anantnag 76mm, Panjtarni 82mm, Srinagar:22mm, Baltal 11mm , Batote 117.6 mm Ramban 93mm, Pulwama 42mm, Gund 68mm, Jammu 46mm and Kathua 20mm.—GK