The Heavy rains have claimed the lives of 76 people and injured 133 across the country since June. National Disaster Management Authority report stated that nine people have lost their lives and eight others injured in the heavy rains across the country in the last 24 hours.

NDMA data shows that so far 76 deaths and 133 injuries to people have been reported, which includes 15 women and 31 children, whereas 78 houses have so far been damaged as torrential rain continued to play havoc across the country.

Punjab has the most number of people who died where 48 people were in the heavy rains and 20 lost their lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, five were killed in Balochistan, the NDMA report read. At least nine people sustained injuries in two roof collapses in Lahore’s Azhar Town and Shahdara Town areas on Saturday during the rain spell in the Punjab capital, according to Rescue 1122.

According to a statement from the rescue department, all injured individuals have been transferred to nearby hospitals, with no reports of serious injuries. The Punjab capital also witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall Saturday.

Meanwhile, Relief Commissioner Punjab, Nabeel Javed, paid a visit to the control room of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, where he was informed about the looming threat of flooding in rivers.

During the briefing provided by the director general of PDMA, it was highlighted that further rainfall was anticipated in various cities of Punjab until Sunday. Emphasising the potential consequences of water release from India, the DG PDMA cautioned about the possibility of flooding in the Ravi and Chenab rivers, along with their associated streams and drains.