Heavy rains cause widespread flooding and chaos in Oman

Heavy rainfall in Oman caused widespread flooding and affected homes throughout the country. Emergency workers rescued numerous people as vehicles were washed away in Nizwa. On Tuesday night, police helicopters airlifted 20 citizens who were stranded in a mountainous area in the Wilayat of Dima due to the heavy downpour.

The rains impacted various areas in North and South Al Sharqiyah, Al Wusta, Al Dakhiliyah, Al Dhahira and South Al Batinah governorates, leading to the overflow of numerous wadis and disrupting traffic in Nizwa, Sinaw, and Mudhaibi.

In Nizwa, multiple cars parked in front of the Sultan Qaboos Academy for Police Sciences were swept away.

According to rainfall data published by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources, the Wilayat of Wadi Bani Khalid in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate recorded the highest rainfall amount with 74mm.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued an alert warning that heavy rains would persist and urged residents to exercise caution.

As a precautionary measure, the University of Technology and Applied Sciences in the Wilayat of Sur implemented remote studies on Tuesday.—INP