Heavy rainfalls likely

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected at a number of places in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Upper Punjab, Hazara division and Kashmir during the next twelve hours. Rain- thundestom is also likely at scattered places in FATA, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, South Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan. The KP meteorological department here Saturday predicted rain-thunderstorm at isolated places in FATA and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Weather conditions are attributed to seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Strong monsoon currents will start to penetrate eastern parts of country from Saturday evening.—APP