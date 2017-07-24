Heavy rainfall at isolated places likely

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm, with isolated heavy falls, is expected at a number of places in Kashmir, Islamabad, Upper Punjab, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, Hazara, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad divisions, while at scattered places in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, D.G Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi, Sibbi, Zhob, Naseerabad divisions and Gilgit Baltistan during the next twenty four hours.

Meanwhile, the Karachi Met Office on Sunday forecast rain/occasional thunderstorm for Karachi during the next 24 hours. An official of Met Office said that the range of maximum temperature during the period is expected to remain between 32 to 34 degrees Centigrade. He said that the maximum temperature recorded in Karachi on Sunday was 31.5 degrees Centigrade whereas the minimum was 27.5 degrees Centigrade.—APP