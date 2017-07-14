Heavy rainfall floods roads, markets and residential areas in twin cities

3 killed in rain related incident

Exposes modern drainage system in capital

City Reporter

Islamabad/Rawalpindi

Heavy rainfall in parts of the country including twin cities have created immense difficulties for the locals, badly affecting their routine life. The twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad received the heaviest rain of the monsoon season on Thursday morning inundating underpass of Peshawar More built at a cost of billion of rupees to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

The Peshawar underpass was flooded with water and mud and other garbage that spread on the wide road after the rainy nullah over flew. That caused a couple of accidents and many vehicles were stuck up while the traffic jammed due to mud and accumulation of water. A big contingent of CDA sanitary staff along with a tractor trolley reached after 8 AM to help clear the Kashmir highway. A couple of vehicles who tried to get out of the flood water tried to move on the flyover through wrong side causing accidents.

The situation was no different at Pir Wadhai chowk, on IJP road, a traffic junction of buses and wagons coming and going to different cities, where knee deep water accumulated leading to massive traffic jam. The 9th avenue also witnessed pools of water at a couple of places at Faiz Ahmad Faiz Metro station forcing the motorists to move to the service roads. Several drivers including Liaquat Jadoon, Bilal, Rashid whose vehicles were stuck up in the water blamed that the water accumulated because the CDA staff failed to clear the water channels along the 9th avenue before monsoon rains which were full of mud and wild grass blocking the water disposal from the road.

Rescue sources said that dilapidated wall of a mud-stone made house located in slum area of Sector I-9 of the Federal Capital came down as the city was lashed by heavy rain. Three people including husband, wife and their daughter were buried under the rubber and died before they could be rescued. The rescue personnel pulled out the bodies from the debris and shifted them to hospital where they were handed over to heirs after postmortem.

In Rawalpindi, Nullah Lai that runs from the middle of the city recorded water flow of 17 feet at Katarian and WASA issued a pre-flood warning to the citizens. However water receded as the rain came to a halt giving a sigh of relief to the people residing along the nullah.

Citizens said garbage thrown in the nullah causes blockages despite the fact that the RMC has given a contract to a company to collect garbage and its disposal. The rain that started after 4 AM continued till 7.30 on Thursday morni ng.Dhoke Kala Khan and other low lying areas came under water whereas shops, houses, streets and roads were inundated with rain water giving sight of streams.

Meanwhile, Peshawar and Charsadda have also witnessed severe rain that caused damage to the houses and shops. According to details provided by the Met office,the rainfall at different stations was: Islamabad: Saidpur 76, Golra 52, Bokra 35, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 97, Chaklala 70), M.B din 83, Gujranwala 61, Sialkot 47, Murree, Faisalabad 46, Gujrat 35, Jhelum 31,Mngla 24, Okara 23, Bahawalnagar, D.G khan 20, Multan 12, Chakwal, Kamra 09, Lahore (Pbo 07, A/P 05, Punjab Uni 02), Kot Addu 07, Jhang, T.T.Singh 04, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar 02, Joharabad, Mianwali 01,Kahmir: Muzaffarabad 61, Garidupatta 33, Rawalakot 15, Kotli12, KP: Peshawar 44, Malamjabba 33, Chrat32, D.I khan 21, Kakul 17, Balakot 07, Kalam 07, Saidu sharif 04, Kohat 02, Pattan, Bannu, Risalpur 01,Balochstan: Barkhan 09, Zhob 06, Khuzdar 03, ormara 02, G.B: Gupis 05, Gilgit 03, Bunji, Astore 02, skardu01, Sindh: Karachi 01.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rain-thunderstorm with isolated heavy to very heavy falls expected at scattered places in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, FATA and Kashmir. Rain-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls expected at scattered places in southern Punjab (D.G.Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal divisions), Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 48 hours. Light rain/drizzle is also expected at a few places along Sindh coast.